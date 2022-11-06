Great News!, Says PM Modi as 2 Cheetahs Move to Bigger Enclosure in MP's Kuno National Park 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to share his excitement on the release of two cheetahs to a bigger enclosure from the quarantine area in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park (KNP) where they were kept since translocated from Namibia in mid-September.

Two cheetahs were released in the larger enclosure from the quarantine zones on Saturday, KNP Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Prakash Kumar Verma said, adding that the remaining six cheetahs will also be released in the (acclimatisation enclosure) in a phased manner.

Reacting to the development, PM Modi said on Twitter, “Great news! Am told that after mandatory quarantine, 2 cheetahs released to a bigger enclosure for further adaptation to Kuno habitat. Others will be released soon. Also glad to know that all cheetahs are healthy,active & adjusting well”.

DFO Verma said the two cheetahs were not released in an enclosure where a leopard was traced earlier. The cheetahs, released in a bigger zone on Saturday, were together in the quarantine enclosure, the DFO added.

The larger enclosure is an area of more than five square km, officials had earlier said.

Eventually, the eight cheetahs will be released into the wild as per plans.

The eight cheetahs – five females and three males in the 30-66 month age group- were released in the dedicated quarantine zones at KNP on September 17 at a function by PM Modi, heralding the return of the big cats to India 70 years after they were declared extinct in the country.

As per initial plans, the cheetahs- named Freddy, Alton, Savannah, Sasha, Obaan, Asha, Cibili and Saisa – were to be kept in quarantine for a month.

According to international norms, wild animals must be kept in quarantine for a month to check the spread of any infection before and after their translocation to another country, experts had said.

Since their release on September 17, the eight cheetahs were housed in six ‘bomas’ (enclosures), two of which are 50 metres x 30 metres while the rest four measured 25 square metres in area.

They were provided buffalo meat, the officials had said.

The species was declared extinct in 1952, five years after the last cheetah in India died in Koriya district in present-day Chhattisgarh.

(With PTI inputs)

