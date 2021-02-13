Greater Hyderabad Municipal Body Charges TRS Leader a Fine of Rs 2L for Installing Flexes of New Mayor

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) fined a TRS leader on Friday for installing flex boards of newly elected Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal across the city.

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of the GHMC penalised Telangana Rastra Samiti (TRS) leader Atish Agarwal, who had arranged huge flexes and banners congratulating the mayor.

The matter was brought to attention by a Netizen, who, referring to the flexes set up at Banjara Hills area, tagged the concerned authorities of the GHMC on Twitter.

Following the tweet, the EVDM authorities brought the flexes down and charged Agarwal a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The Mayor responded positively to the action and said, "I am welcoming it. People will respect the rules when the makers follow it."

Issued fines to my followers who set up flexes and hoardings in GHMC premises. This is to reiterate the fact that everyone is equal before law. We must adhere to the rules and regulations of the city. @KTRTRS @Director_EVDM @GHMCOnline @trspartyonline #Fines https://t.co/wECVVN17aO pic.twitter.com/ZOzCle2lvh— Vijayalaxmi Gadwal, GHMC MAYOR (@GadwalvijayaTRS) February 13, 2021

"Issued fines to my followers who set up flexes and hoardings in GHMC premises. This is to reiterate the fact that everyone is equal before law. We must adhere to the rules and regulations of the city," the mayor said in a tweet.