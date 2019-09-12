Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Body Conducts Dengue Awareness Programs

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is educating the general population, especially slum dwellers, to avert any possibility of mosquito breeding in stagnant waters in their houses or surroundings.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 3:19 PM IST
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Body Conducts Dengue Awareness Programs
Image for representation.
Hyderabad has been reeling under several cases of dengue this year. Dengue is a mosquito borne tropical disease which generally occurs in and around the monsoon soon. Dengue is transmitted mainly by the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which thrives in densely-populated tropical climates and breed in stagnant pools of water. The mosquitoes pick up the virus from infected humans — even asymptomatic ones -- and pass it along to other people through bites.

To curb this menace of dengue outbreak, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) hits top gear to educate the general population, especially slum dwellers, to avert any possibility of mosquito breeding in stagnant waters in their houses or surroundings.

Senior officials visited residential areas prone to risk of dengue along with GHMC teams to spray insecticides. The Deputy Zonal Commissioners of various circles remained on field to generate awareness among the Slum Level Federation (SLF) members. Ganesh Puja devotees were also reached out to ensure proper spread of awareness.

The Hans India reported that Deputy Commissioner (Santoshnagar) K Alivelu Mangatharayu was seen was seen conducting dengue awareness program at in SLF meeting in different areas around Santoshnagar circle.

The Hans India further stated that Deputy Commissioner (Falaknuma) B Suman Rao not only conducted meetings with SLF groups on viral and dengue fevers, but also visited a patient’s house to check larvae breeding in Vattepalli. Deputy Commissioner (Charminar) S N Surya Kumar also conducted meeting with SLFs, where members of self-help groups took part. At Kalapathar in Shalibanda Division, he explained and informed the participants regarding preventive measures to be taken up, pertaining to dengue, malaria, along with other GHMC staff.

As per official records, more than 150 cases of vector-borne disease dengue were recorded in August 2019 alone, which records for the worst numbers this year. In addition, the mosquito-borne disease has claimed more than 50 lives, as mentioned in the reports. Over the past few days, 530 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported in the state, of which more than 370 are from Hyderabad.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

