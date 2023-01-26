Greater Noida: 3 Sisters Stop Going to School After Facing Harassment By Neighbors For Over a Month

Facing continuous harassment by two men in their locality, three girls have stopped stepping out of their house, and have stopped attending their school in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida.

The two neighbors have not stopped their actions despite a police complaint against them, following which they were arrested for a brief period of time. They have been harassing the girls for at least a month now, their father have said.

The father of the girls had logged an FIR against the two, identified as Siraj and Jenul- at the Dankaur police station on January 9.

Following the complaint, the two were remanded in judicial custody on January 15. After getting out on bail, the men have reportedly started harassing the girls again.

The girls attended a private school in their village and belong to classes 11, 9 and 6. The school is a 15 minute walk from their house.

“For the past one month, some men in the locality have been harassing them. On January 9, one of them even held my oldest daughter’s hand forcibly and tried to pull her to him; she managed to shake him off and fled to safety," the father said, The Hindustan Times reported.

After they came out on bail on January 18, they have started spreading rumors about the girls and have started harassing the whole family, the father said, according to HT.

They have threatened us with dire consequences if we complain about them to the authorities again. Frightened of them, my daughters have stopped stepping out altogether — they are no longer going to school either,” he said.

The police have registered an FIR against the men under Section 302 and Section 354 of the Indian Penal Court. The sections deal with causing hurt voluntarily and assaulr or criminal force on women with intent to outrage her modesty, DK Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida said.

According to the police, the two men belonged to the same village.

