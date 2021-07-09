Greater Noida Authority Comes Up With New Waste Management Plan

The Greater Noida Authority is preparing a new plan to manage the waste of the city in a proper manner. As per the plan the people who reside in housing societies won’t have to wait to dispose of their waste. The plans are not just being drawn for the housing societies but hotels, restaurants, malls and other commercial buildings too.

Waste management in Greater Noida has never been efficient and effective. But from now on, the Greater Noida Authority will ensure that the garbage trucks arrive on time at the housing societies.

The construction of small dump yards is also nearing completion, which will mean that people can dispose of their waste whenever they like.

The city is being divided into four zones, with one company given the responsibility in each zone to collect garbage. A dump yard will also be in operation in every zone.

In the dumping station, the garbage will be segregated. After that, the waste from the station will be transported to the filling site where it will be recycled. The company that will be given the responsibility will carry out all the required procedures.

A meeting of the Greater Noida Authority was held on February 4 regarding the matter. The meeting was attended by representatives of housing societies, hotel restaurants, marriage halls, companies and malls, who generate more than 100kg of garbage daily. It was made clear at the meeting that if someone is caught dumping the waste in a public place, then they will be penalized heavily.

According to the authority, the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Act-2016 are being implemented to make the city clean under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

