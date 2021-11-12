CHANGE LANGUAGE
Greater Noida Authority to Hold Talks from Nov 15 to Resolve Builder-buyer Disputes

The previous round of talks involving six group housing projects in Greater Noida was listed in October. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

The previous round of talks involving six group housing projects in Greater Noida was listed in October. (Image for representation: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

According to the schedule, only eight to 10 home buyers in each project have been invited for the meetings in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Friday released a schedule for next round of meetings between real estate developers and home buyers to resolve disputes in group housing projects. The next round of talks would begin from November 15 and involve 10 group housing projects, the GNIDA said.

On November 15, the meeting would be held between stakeholders of Gaur Son’s Gaur City 2’s 16 Avenue, then Panchtatva Promoters’ Galaxy Wega on November 18, according to the schedule. Angel InfraHeight’s Casawood on December 3, Radhe Krishna Technobuild’s Case Green on December 6, UP Township’s Gaur Atulyam on December 9 and Gaur City’s 5th Avenue on December 10, the schedule showed.

“Only eight to 10 home buyers in each project have been invited for the meetings in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Similar meetings have been held in the past also on initiative of the GNIDA," GNIDA’s Officer on Special Duty (Builder Cell) Santosh Kumar said.

The previous round of such talks involving six group housing projects was listed in October. The conflict between builders and home buyers in Greater Noida has been a pressing issue over the past few years now amid delay in delivery of several housing projects which has affected thousands of investors.

first published:November 12, 2021, 15:05 IST