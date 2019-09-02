Greater Noida Authority to Put up Arrear Figures on Hoardings Outside Housing Projects to Warn Buyers
Several of them have defaulted on the payment of the land cost, barring the 10% they are required to give as initial payment. So far, 203 builders reportedly owe the Greater Noida authority Rs 7,500 crore.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Greater Noida authority has decided to display the dues owed by builders at their housing project sites. According to a Hindustan Times report, the authority will mention details of pending dues on hoardings outside the project sites to help homebuyers make an informed choice.
Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida authority was quoted as saying that the decision was taken so that homebuyers are aware of the project’s financial status. Additionally, it will also push the builders to repay the dues.
Several of them have defaulted on the payment of the land cost, barring the 10% they are required to give as initial payment. As per the report, 203 builders owe the Greater Noida authority Rs 7,500 crore.
The move just days after the Supreme Court pulled the authority over the delay in completion of as many as 42,000 flats by the embattled Amrapali group. The authority is now planning to cancel land allotments to builders who fail to pay pending dues.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- French Formula 2 Driver Anthoine Hubert Dies After Horrific High-Speed Crash in Belgian Grand Prix
- UA HOVR Sonic2 Review: Incredibly Smart Running Shoes That Don’t Break The Bank
- Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics
- Ramyakrishnan Fills in for Nagarjuna Akkineni as Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Host
- Virat Kohli Foundation Helped me During a Financial Crisis: Sumit Nagal