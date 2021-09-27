Greater Noida Authority to Start Train, Bus Service to Several States Soon, Work Underway

The Greater Noida Authority will soon start train and bus services to several states from a new railway terminal in the Delhi-NCR region. The railway ministry has given a green signal to the Greater Noida Authority and the preparations for the new terminal are already underway.

The passengers, who had to earlier travel to Anand Vihar or New Delhi railway stations, will now be able to catch trains and buses from the proposed terminal. According to available information, passengers will be able to avail themselves of bus services to at least six states.

Besides, the government has said that the metro network, along with the local bus service from Delhi to Ghaziabad, will also be connected with the proposed rail terminal. The interstate bus service within 500 km of area is expected to start soon.The UP and central governments are working together to create a Multimodal Transport Logistic Hub in Greater Noida. The project is to build a new rail terminal parallel to the Boraki railway station. The Greater Noida Authority has decided to use the Boraki Railway Station as a terminal, where the super-fast trains to Bihar, West Bengal and Eastern UP will halt. The Boraki Rail Terminal project is expected to be completed in the next 5 years. While talking to the media, a Greater Noida Authority official said, "After the Multimodal Transport and logistics hub starts here, it will give employment to a large number of people. To facilitate the people, train and interstate bus services will be started within a radius of 500 km."

UP Govt's Policy to Let Firms Destroy Ponds, Canals on 'Condition' Quashed by Supreme Court According to sources, the authority has planned to start the bus service to UP and 6 other states — Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal, Madhya Pradesh. The authority has also planned to start a local bus service for Delhi for which a separate bus terminal will also be built within half a kilometre of the Boraki railway station.

