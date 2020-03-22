Greater Noida Man Who Returned from Dubai Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Noida: A 31-year-old man in Greater Noida has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to six in Gautam Buddh Nagar, officials said on Sunday.

The man stays in Sector Alpha 1, which has been locked down by the district administration for 48 hours to sanitise the area and all residents have been asked to stay indoors, the officials said.

"The man had returned from Dubai. He was tested on March 18 and the results came on Saturday evening, which turned out to be positive. He has been admitted at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS)," Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said.

Earlier, four Noida residents from sectors 78, 100, 74, 41 and one Delhi-based man had tested positive for coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the officials said.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, they added.

Uttar Pradesh had so far reported 25 coronavirus cases, including one foreigner, while across India, the number of COVID-19 cases stood at 324 as of Sunday morning, the Union Health Ministry said.

