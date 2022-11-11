Greater Noida: Pet Dog Bites Security Guard's Hand at Housing Society, Incident Caught on CCTV

In a widely shared video on social media platforms, an Alsatian pet dog can be seen attacking the security guard of a gated society in Greater Noida. The horrific video shows the dog charge towards the guard, managing to get hold of his hand. According to reports, the incident took place at Unitech Horizon Society in Greater Noida.

The video captured on CCTV camera installed in the building, shows the guard struggling in pain, while another girl tries to pacify the dog by grabbing its leash. Lastly, the dog owner then comes out of the house, takes the security guard’s stick and beats the dog. The video was shared by a Twitter user named Ashwini Shrivastava.

Breaking News : A dog attacked a security guard at the Unitech Horizon Society in Greater Noida. There is a series of incidents of dogs biting citizens in cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida !!

— Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) November 10, 2022

This is the latest case of dog bite, in a series of such incidents reported over the past few weeks from different housing societies in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the video, the dog owner was seen giving instructions to the girl holding the dog as the security guard is seen struggling in pain due to canine bite marks on his left hand.

A few weeks ago, a seven-month-old child was mauled by a stray dog inside a group housing society in Noida. Before this, a small kid was bit by a fellow resident’s pet dog in an elevator, in a housing society in Ghaziabad.

