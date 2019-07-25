Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Greater Noida Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed for Denying Free Passage, 2 Booked

The whole incident, which took place on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV camera and the footage has been submitted to the police along with the complaint from the toll plaza employee.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Greater Noida Toll Plaza Staff Thrashed for Denying Free Passage, 2 Booked
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Loading...

Noida: Two persons have been booked for thrashing a staff of a toll plaza on Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida's Jewar after they were asked to pay the tariff, police said Thursday.

The whole incident, which took place on Wednesday, was caught on CCTV camera and the footage has been submitted to the police along with the complaint from the toll plaza employee, they said.

"A complaint was received at the Jewar police station and FIR registered under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), etc has been lodged against the accused. There has been no arrest so far and the investigation is underway," Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Rural), Ranvijay Singh said.

According to the complaint, upon arriving at the toll plaza from Jewar side on their way to Noida, the two persons, associated with a local unit of a political outfit, were asked to pay the

tariff.

Their car was accompanied by an SUV which had a number of people in it. They insisted on crossing the plaza without paying the toll tax, the complainant told the police.

"On being denied free passage, they got into an argument with the staffer and later several of them assaulted the staffer," according to the complaint.

A similar incident had occurred at the Jewar toll plaza last month also involving a member of a political party but no case has been registered in that matter yet.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram