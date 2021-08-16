Greater Noida Villages to Get Gangajal Drinking Water by October End

Villagers staying in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida will get Gangajal water supply by October end said Greater Noida Authority on Monday. According to Greater Noida Authority officials, 47 villages under their jurisdiction are being supplied with Gangajal drinking water and 22 more villages will also get the same soon.

“Forty four more villagers will also get the supplies soon. Currently paperwork for the required permissions to set pipelines is being taken care of. We expect these villages will also get Gangajal drinking water in the next two to three months,” said an official of Greater Noida Authority.

The officer added that the authority has set pipelines in Ghaziabad to provide Gangajal drinking water to the villagers.

The Greater Noida Authority’s work got delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of senior officials of the Authority was held recently to discuss how to speed up work to provide Gangajal drinking water to the villagers at the earliest.

According to an officer, who participated in the meeting, the Authority wants to provide Gangajal water supply in all sectors and by October end to all villages under its jurisdiction.

The officer further added that the Authority is currently focusing on supplying Gangajal drinking water to 22 villages including Khanpur, Patwari, Acheja, Makauda, Haibatpur, Kulsera, Milk Lachi, Roja Yakubpur, Chula, Daudpur, Hatewa, Salempur Gujar, Ladpura, Kasna, Gujjarpura, Vaidpur, Sunpura, Khodna and Roshanpur.

“The authority has set pipelines up to these villages and only connection work is left. The tender for connection has already been given. Once the connection work is done, Gangajal water will also reach these villages,” added the officer.

The officer further added that Yusufpur chak Shahberi, Hazratpur, Junpat, Chipyana Buzurg. Aamka, Raghunathpur, Khodna Kalan, Rasulpur, Shyorajpur, Kailashpur, Kanrashi, Khairpur Gujjar, Sirsa, Talda, Bilashpur, Bulandkheda, Patlakhed, Janipur, Chipyana Khurd, Ghabra, Kheda, Haldoni, Surajpur, Bodaki, Thapkheda, Ghanghola, Junaidpur, Nevada, Bisrakh, Aminabad, Choti milak, Itehara, Bhali Rawat, Sadaulpur, Tiltata and Bhanauta villages will get Gangajal water connection by October end.

