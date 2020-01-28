Take the pledge to vote

Greater Noida Woman Teacher Suspended for 'Objectionable' Comment Against Shabana Azmi

The teacher, in her 50s, is posted in a junior high school in Dadri area and was suspended on Monday as part of a disciplinary action.

PTI

January 28, 2020
Greater Noida Woman Teacher Suspended for 'Objectionable' Comment Against Shabana Azmi
File photo of Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi.

Noida: A government teacher in Greater Noida has been suspended for allegedly making an objectionable comment on Facebook against actor Shabana Azmi after she met with a car accident recently, officials said on Tuesday.

The teacher, in her 50s, is posted in a junior high school in Dadri area and was suspended on Monday as part of a disciplinary action, Gautam Buddh Nagar Basic Shiksha Adhikari Bal Mukund Prasad said.

"The teacher had made an objectionable comment in her Facebook post. The matter came to us yesterday and her comment is in violation of service guidelines for Uttar Pradesh government employees," the officer said.

He said the teacher has been suspended for an indefinite period and a probe has been launched by the education department.

"The period of suspension would depend on the findings of the probe committee and further decision would be taken on the basis of that," Prasad said. The teacher had allegedly "wished for the death" of Azmi, 75, according to officials.

The veteran actor, who has won the National Film Award and Filmfare Award five teams each, was injured in the car crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad on January 18.

