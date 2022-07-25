'My Election Proves Poor Can Not Only Dream But Also Fulfill Aspirations': President Murmu's Top Quotes

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said her election to the top constitutional post proves that in India, the poor can not only dream but also fulfill those aspirations.

In her address after Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered to her the oath as the 15th President of India, Murmu thanked all MPs and MLAs for electing her.

“I have been elected during an important time when the country is marking 75 years of Independence,” she noted. “Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country,” Murmu said.

Here are the top quotes of President Murmu

– I thank all of you. Your trust and cooperation is my strength. I am the first president who took birth in independent India.

– It is my great privilege to be given this responsibility at a historic time when India is gearing up to achieve the vision of the next 25 years.

– It is also a coincidence that my political career started when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence. And today, in the 75th year of independence, I have got this new responsibility.

– We have to work at a fast pace in this Amritkal to fulfill the expectations that our freedom fighters had made of us citizens of independent India.

– In these 25 years, the path to the accomplishment of Amritkal will proceed on two tracks – everyone’s effort and everyone’s duty.

– Tomorrow is July 26 – the Kargil Vijay Diwas. This day is a symbol of both the bravery and restraint of the Indian armies.

– Today, I extend my best wishes to the Armed Forces of the country and to all the citizens of the country, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

– I belong to the tribal society, and I have got the opportunity to become the President of India from the Ward Councilor. This is the greatness of India, the mother of democracy.

– It is the power of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, a daughter born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India.

– Reaching the post of President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India.

– It is a matter of great satisfaction to me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, those poor, downtrodden, backward, and tribals are seeing their reflection in me.

– Today, I assure all the countrymen, especially the youth of India and the women of India, that while working in this position, their interests will be paramount to me.

– The kind of capability that India has shown in facing the global crisis of the coronavirus pandemic has enhanced India’s credibility all over the world.

– Just a few days ago, India made a record of applying 200 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine.

– The restraint, courage and cooperation shown by the people of India in this entire battle is a symbol of our growing strength and sensitivity as a society.

