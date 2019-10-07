Green Activists Stopped, Manhandled on Way to LDF MLA's Water Theme Park in Kerala
The 46-member group comprised several known environmentalists, social critics and activists including well known writer M N Karassery, C R Neelakandan, Kusumam Joseph and K Ajitha.
(Image for representation/Reuters)
Kozhikode: A group of environmental activists were allegedly blocked and manhandled by a mob, when they were on their way to a water theme park co-owned by a ruling LDF MLA, to assess the alleged ecological violation in the region.
A case has been registered against at least 100 people in this connection, police said on Monday. The 46-member group comprised several known environmentalists, social critics and activists including well known writer M N Karassery, C R Neelakandan, Kusumam Joseph and K Ajitha.
They were blocked, manhandled and in threatening tones asked to go back by the 'anti-social' elements, while they visited a quarry functioning near the theme park co-owned by CPI(M)-supported independent MLA, P V Anwar, on Sunday.
The goons allegedly snatched the mobile phones of the activists and deleted the visuals taken by them by force besides using abusive language and roughing up some of them.
Police on Monday registered a case against around 100 "identifiable" people in this regard.
The controversial water theme park is situated nealy 3000 feet above sea level at an ecologically sensitive area of Western Ghats in Kakkadampoyil village near here, which is prone to landslides.
The green activists have been complaining for some time that the park was constructed flouting norms and several illegal constructions and check dams attached to it are posing serious environment threats.
The Kerala High Court had recently ordered the demolition of a check dam illegally constructed inside the theme park. C R Neelakandan, who was among the activists stopped by the mob, said not the one check-dam mentioned by the High Court but several such dams and other illegal constructions were there at the theme park.
He alleged they were stopped by the anti-social elements supported by Anwar, who represents Nilambur constituency in the state assembly.
"Around 200 people had rushed to us when we were on the way to a quarry at Thenaruvi near the theme park. They used filthy language against us... there were women and children in our group. They manhandled some of our members and deleted the photos and videos taken by us," he told PTI.
The activist said there were encroachments, illegal check-dams, diversion of the rivulet, quarrying and constructions inside a river, blocking its natural course, in the region.
"All rules and regulations were flouted to set up the theme park in the ecologically sensitive area. The case of only one check dam came up before the High Court. But, there are several such illegal check-dams in the area," he claimed.
Neelakandan further alleged the attack against them was "pre-planned" and they did not get police support at the right time.
Later, a complaint was lodged with the Vadakara rural Superintended of Police against the attack.
However, Thiruvambady police rejected the charges and said a "suo moto' case was registered against around 100 people for blocking the activists and investigation was on.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A New OnePlus 7T Phone Lands on Amazon on October 10, And we Are as Perplexed as You Are
- Sara Ali Khan Blowing Kisses to Young Fans Calling Her 'Sara Didi' Leaves Netizens Impressed
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Starts October 12 And The Bank Account Will Get Hurt Again
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal