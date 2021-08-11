Green Heroes: 12-Year-Old TN Student Creates Solar-Powered Motorised Bicycle

A 12-year-old boy from Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district has set an example by designing a motorised bicycle that runs on solar power to boost up an eco-friendly environment.

Veeraharikrishnan, son of Veerabathiran, who is pursuing his ninth grade at a private school is interested in recreating different things. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, the schools were shut and classes were taken to online that made the boy make use of his free time to come up with new ideas to recreate whatever he has.

Harikrishnan wanted to turn his usual bicycle into a solar-powered motorised bicycle.

Harikrishnan told News18 that “With the idea of inventing something new from the things that we own, I changed my bicycle to solar bicycle which anyone can change any type of bicycle to this format. This bicycle costs around Rs 10,000 which can travel up to 30 km when exposed to sunlight and can be operated when charged for 5 hours and also with a capacity to carry up to 150 kg. Eventually, it can also be used as a casual bicycle. I’m working on the speed, now."

His father Veerabathiran said: “Initially he started with battery and now he tried solar bicycle. Some automobile companies are approaching Harikrishnan to develop his model. He wants to develop, but I halted it thinking that would put an end to my son’s academic flow. However, we have an idea of turning this into a business in the future.

I’m happy that he utilised his holidays meaningfully. I own a rice mill in my native. We use a few motors at our rice mill for working purposes that would cost us up to Rs 1 lakh per month. One day, I shouted at Harikrishnan while charging his battery bicycle saying that will increase the electricity bill as well. That is where the solar bicycle idea sparked in my son’s mind. He is a source of self-confidence, where he seeks to try something new always."

