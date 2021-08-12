CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#ExamResults#IndvsEng#Afghanistan
Home » News » India » Grenade Attack Near BJP Worker's House In Rajouri District of J&K; Five Injured
1-MIN READ

Grenade Attack Near BJP Worker's House In Rajouri District of J&K; Five Injured

A person injured in a grenade attack at BJP worker's house in Rajouri, J&K complains to police about lax security measures. (Image: News18)

A person injured in a grenade attack at BJP worker's house in Rajouri, J&K complains to police about lax security measures. (Image: News18)

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and are looking into the incident, according to sources.

A grenade attack has reportedly occurred near Bharatiya Janata Party worker Jasbir Singh’s residence in Khandlu Bridge in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and are looking into the incident, according to sources.

Five persons are said to have sustained injuries in the attack. While three are out of danger, two are severely injured.

One of the victims reportedly complained to DIG Vivek Gupta about poor security measures around Singh’s residence.

The police have sealed off the area while investigation is going on. More details awaited.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 12, 2021, 22:36 IST