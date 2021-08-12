Grenade Attack Near BJP Worker's House In Rajouri District of J&K; Five Injured

A grenade attack has reportedly occurred near Bharatiya Janata Party worker Jasbir Singh’s residence in Khandlu Bridge in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Senior Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and are looking into the incident, according to sources.

Five persons are said to have sustained injuries in the attack. While three are out of danger, two are severely injured.

One of the victims reportedly complained to DIG Vivek Gupta about poor security measures around Singh’s residence.

The police have sealed off the area while investigation is going on. More details awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here