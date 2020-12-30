Grenade Attack on Temple in J&K's Kathua District Misses Target, Blast Triggers Panic: Police

Terrorists lobbed a grenade on a temple in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday evening but it missed the target and exploded nearby, creating panic among the people there, a senior police officer said.

The attack comes within days of police arresting four militant associates and scuttling their separate plans to trigger grenade explosions in Poonch and Jammu districts at the behest of their handlers in Pakistan with the intention to disturb peace in Jammu region and harm communal brotherhood.

"A grenade was thrown on a temple in Hiranagar sector around 7.30 pm but luckily it missed the intended target and exploded in an open area, without causing any damage or casualty," Kathua Senior Superintendent of Police Shalinder Mishra told.