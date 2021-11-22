Grenade Blast Near Army's Triveni Gate in Pathankot, All Police Check-posts on Alert

A grenade blast took place early morning on Monday at the Army’s Triveni Gate near Pathankot’s Dheerapul, news agency ANI quoted sources as saying. The report stated that the grenade was thrown near the Army station gate by unidentified people who came on a bike when a marriage procession was passing from the area.

The police force has been rushed to the spot where they are checking the CCTV footage. All police check-posts of Pathankot have been put on alert, Pathankot SSP Surendra Lamba said. No injuries have been reported.

Parts of the grenade were recovered from the site by the local police officials, sources were quoted as saying. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

Five years ago, the Indian Air Force’s base in Pathankot was attacked by six highly armed terrorists, who entered India from Pakistan on the night of December 30-31, 2015 through Kathua-Gurdaspur border in Punjab. On January 1, 2016, the terrorists carjacked Punjab top cop Salwinder Singh’s SUV to get to the vicinity of the air base. The attacks started on January 2, but the terrorists were detected by security forces with the help of thermal imaging as attack copters pinned them down with rockets.

The gun-battle that went on for three days saw the terrorists being neutralised but seven security men were killed in the fight.

