Grenade Hurled at Former National Conference Lawmaker's Residence in J&K's Pulwama

Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir-based National Conference leader Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir on Sunday evening at Muran in Pulwama.According to initial reports, the grenades exploded outside the compound wall.A report in the 'Greater Kashmir' quoted a police official as saying that the incident occurred at around 5 pm.“The grenade exploded after hitting the compound wall with a deafening boom, causing no injuries or loss of life”, the official added.No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.More details are awaited.