Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Grenade Hurled at Former National Conference Lawmaker's Residence in J&K's Pulwama

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

News18.com

Updated:June 2, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grenade Hurled at Former National Conference Lawmaker's Residence in J&K's Pulwama
A picture of grenade. (Representational purpose only)
Loading...
New Delhi: Suspected terrorists hurled a grenade at the residence of Jammu and Kashmir-based National Conference leader Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Mir on Sunday evening at Muran in Pulwama.

According to initial reports, the grenades exploded outside the compound wall.

A report in the 'Greater Kashmir' quoted a police official as saying that the incident occurred at around 5 pm.

“The grenade exploded after hitting the compound wall with a deafening boom, causing no injuries or loss of life”, the official added.

No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

More details are awaited.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram