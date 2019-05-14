Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Grenade-like Object Found in Air Force School in Pune, Sent for Chemical Analysis

After police received a call from school authorities at around 10:30am, a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the spot.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2019, 11:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Grenade-like Object Found in Air Force School in Pune, Sent for Chemical Analysis
Representative image.
Loading...
Pune: An object resembling a grenade was Tuesday found in the Air Force School in Viman Nagar in Pune, police said, adding that it had been defused and sent to a laboratory for chemical analysis.

After police received a call from school authorities at around 10:30am, a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the spot, an official said.

"The object looks like a grenade and has some substance, the kind used in firecrackers, inside it. The BDDS team has sent it for laboratory analysis. We are probing what the object is and how it reached the school," he added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram