Grenade-like Object Found in Air Force School in Pune, Sent for Chemical Analysis

An object resembling a grenade was Tuesday found in the Air Force School in Viman Nagar in Pune, police said, adding that it had been defused and sent to a laboratory for chemical analysis.After police received a call from school authorities at around 10:30am, a team of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad arrived at the spot, an official said."The object looks like a grenade and has some substance, the kind used in firecrackers, inside it. The BDDS team has sent it for laboratory analysis. We are probing what the object is and how it reached the school," he added.