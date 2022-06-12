CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#RajyaSabhaPolls#JustinBieber#Modi@8
Home » News » India » Grenade Recovered Near DND Flyway in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Defused by NSG Team; Probe on
1-MIN READ

Grenade Recovered Near DND Flyway in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, Defused by NSG Team; Probe on

Within a few hours, the NSG team arrived and began examining. (File photo/PTI)

Within a few hours, the NSG team arrived and began examining. (File photo/PTI)

So far, it is not clear where the grenade came from in the area, which also has a warehouse near the spot.

News Desk

Panic ensued on East Delhi’s Delhi–Noida Direct Flyway after a grenade was recovered there on Saturday. Delhi police rushed to the spot and it was later defused by a team of National Security Guard.

The incident took place in the Yamuna Khader area under the Mayur Vihar Police Station limits and a forensic examination is being conducted, the police said.

According to police sources, on Saturday afternoon some people were bathing in the Yamuna Khadar region when they found a grenade in a sack present in the water. They quickly informed the police.

Soon, a team from Mayur Vihar police station reached the spot and senior officers of East Delhi district police also arrived and the matter was informed to the NSG.

Within a few hours, the NSG team arrived and began examining.

So far, it is not clear where the grenade came from in the area, which also has a warehouse near the spot.

The police are investigating and questioning people involved in the scrap business and also locals nearby.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Tags
first published:June 12, 2022, 09:39 IST