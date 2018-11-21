GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Grenade Used in Amritsar Bombing Was Made in Pakistan, ISI Plotted Attack: Amarinder Singh

On Sunday, grenades were thrown at a religious gathering in Rajasansi village, killing three people and injuring more than 20.

News18.com

Updated:November 21, 2018, 8:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The grenade that was thrown at a religious gathering in Amritsar killing three people was made in Pakistan, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday, directly blaming Pakistan's ISI agency for plotting the attack.

One Bikramjeet Singh has been arrested in the case, while another is still on the run. The chief minister also showed pictures of the two accused and assured that the second person would be nabbed soon.

"One Bikramjit Singh has been arrested and search for another accused, Avtar Singh, is on," Amarinder told the media here.

Amarinder claimed that the grenade which was thrown at a religious gathering in Amritsar was made in Pakistan's ordnance factory.

"Grenade used in the attack is what Pakistan uses. The grenade was made in Pakistan's ordnance factory. Pakistan wants to disturb peace in Punjab," said Amarinder.

On Sunday, grenades were thrown at a religious gathering in Rajasansi village, killing three people and injuring more than 20.

The CM lauded the police for having apprehended the culprit within 72 hours. He further said that 17 such modules have been busted by the police.

Punjab CM claimed that it was not a communal attack but a terrorist attack.

"We need to be one step ahead of Pakistan and we are a step ahead of them. We have stopped many attacks planned by Pakistan," said Amarinder.

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
