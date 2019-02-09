English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Grilled for 14 Hours So Far, Robert Vadra to Appear Before ED Again Today; All Eyes on Priyanka's Move
Robert Vadra was earlier quizzed on Wednesday and Thursday at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi.
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress party leader Sonia Gandhi arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Feb 6, 2019. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday morning for questioning in connection with a money laundering case relating to alleged possession of illegal foreign assets.
Vadra was earlier quizzed on Wednesday and Thursday at the ED office in Jamnagar House in central Delhi. On day one, he was grilled for five-and-a half hours. Officials said that Vadra had to rejoin the probe on Thursday as he needed to answer more questions on allegedly acquiring immovable assets in United Kingdom. His questioning continued for nearly nine hours that day.
Vadra has denied the allegations of possessing illegal foreign assets and termed them a political witch hunt against him. He said he was being "hounded and harassed" to subserve political ends.
Visuals showed Priyanka Gandhi going to the ED office to pick and drop her husband before and after his questioning. This was her first appearance as a politician after being appointed the Congress general secretary for UP east.
When News18 asked Gandhi about Vadra being questioned, he said, “I don’t have a problem. Let them investigate Vadra or Chidambaram. But they should investigate Rafale as well.”
His lawyer said that Vadra had replied to every question put to him. "All charges against him are wrong. We will cooperate with the agency 100 per cent. He will come whenever he is called," lawyer Suman Jyoti Khaitan told reporters.
The ED case against Vadra relates to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property located at 12, Bryanston Square worth 1.9 million GBP (British pounds), which is allegedly owned by him.
The agency also told the court that it has received information about various new properties in London which belong to Vadra. These include two houses, one worth 5 million GBP and the other 4 million GBP, six other flats and more properties.
In December last year, the ED conducted raids in the case and grilled his close aide Manoj Arora, an employee of Skylight Hospitality LLP, a firm linked to Vadra, as well as others.
The agency told the court that it filed a PMLA case against Arora after his role cropped up during the probe of another case by the Income Tax Department under the 2015 anti-black money legislation against absconding defence dealer Sanjay Bhandari.
It alleged that the London-based property was bought by Bhandari for 1.9 million GBP and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses of approximately 65,900 GBP on its renovation.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
