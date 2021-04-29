Grocery Shops to Function Between 10am & 6pm: Lockdown in 11 J&K Districts Begins Today

Eleven districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be under a 84-hour lockdown from Thursday at 7 pm to contain the surge in coronavirus cases. The restrictions will come into effect today and will remain in force till 7 am on Monday.

“Eleven districts including Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur will be under corona curfew’ from Thursday evening (7 pm) till Monday morning (7 am)", Secretary of the Disaster Management Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department Simrandeep Singh said on Wednesday.

Invitation cards to act as passes for marriages and a limit of 50 persons have been imposed. Only 20 persons will be allowed for funerals. Public transport will continue with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

Grocery shops, milk and dairy product shops, fruit and vegetable mandi, bakery and meat shops will be allowed to remain open only during 10 am to 6 pm.

Chemist shops, LPG/petrol pumps, ATM, media, FCI, e-Commerce, construction activities, COVID-19 vaccination, interstate movement will be fully allowed during the curfew.

The union territory had on Tuesday recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,164 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 1,66,054, while 25 fatalities over the last 24 hours took the toll to 2,197.

The detailed orders under the Disaster Management Act listing out prohibitions and permissible activities will be issued by the deputy commissioners, he said.

Earlier, the UT administration had announced a 34-hour curfew from 8 pm on Saturday. On April 8, a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am was imposed in the urban areas of eight districts, which was extended to the municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the UT on April 20.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here