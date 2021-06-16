Grocery Store Looted In Haryana’s Jhajjar; Burglars Flee After Injuring Shopkeeper

In an incident of robbery at a grocery store in Bahadurgarh of Jhajjar district, Haryana, three goons looted around 25 thousand rupees from the shop and injured the shopkeeper by hitting him on the head with the butt of a pistol. Police are investigating the incident.

The shop, named Hariom Grocery Store, is situated on the Nahra-Nahari road in the Linepar area of Bahadurgarh town. According to the shopkeeper, the incident occurred at night when he was planning to close his shop. He said that he was approached by three motorcycle-riding youths who asked him to go inside his shop.

Once in, they pointed a pistol at him and asked him to give the cash register to them. When he tried to defend himself, the man wielding the gun hit him on the head with the pistols’ butt. Upon hearing the commotion, some people from nearby shops came to intervene. The robbers started firing indiscriminately at them. Luckily no one was hurt by the bullets.

The incident was reported to the Linepar police, who are now investigating the incident. The police imposed a blockade on the road as soon as the robbery was reported, but by then the robbers had already escaped without a trace, taking around twenty thousand rupees with them. However, their faces were recorded on the CCTV camera installed in the area, which is the only lead the police have at the moment.

The incident has created an atmosphere of panic among the residents of the area.

