News18 » India
1-min read

Groom and Six Relatives Held for Lockdown Violations in Ghaziabad

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said they were arrested around 1.30 am.

PTI

Updated:April 13, 2020, 11:37 PM IST
Groom and Six Relatives Held for Lockdown Violations in Ghaziabad
Representative image.

The Ghaziabad police arrested a groom and his six relatives for the lockdown violations while on their way to solemnise the marriage in the early hours on Monday.

SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said they were arrested around 1.30 am.

Upon interrogation, they told police that they were going towards Meerut to perform the 'nikah' (marriage) of Tajuddin, a resident of Noorganj in Ghaziabad.

"They were proceeding stealthily towards Meerut in the night hours to escape police checking," the SSP said, adding that they could not produce any legal permission for taking people along for the marriage ceremony.

Those booked have been identified as Tajuddin, Vakeel, Kamruiddin, Mahboob, Faiyyaz, Ikramuddin and Salman.

Police have registered a case against them under Sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

