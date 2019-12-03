Take the pledge to vote

Groom Belonging to OBC Community Attacked for Riding Horse During Marriage Procession

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred in Bhadwasa village, 42 kms from the Agar Malwa district headquarter, on the night of December 1, an official said.

PTI

Updated:December 3, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
Agar Malwa: A 28-year-old man from an OBC community was beaten up for riding a horse during his pre-wedding procession allegedly by members of the Rajput community in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district, police said on Tuesday.

Eleven people have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred in Bhadwasa village, 42 kms from the Agar Malwa district headquarter, on the night of December 1, an official said.

"The incident occurred when the pre-wedding procession of Dharmendra Luhar, who belongs to an OBC community, was being taken out in the village," said Badod police station in-charge Rajiv Uike.

When the procession was passing through a locality in the village, some people from the Rajput community hurled stones at the marriage revellers and objected to Luhar riding a horse despite being a member of an OBC community, he said.

"They pulled Luhar down the horse. Some members of the procession were injured in the ensuing chaos," Uike said.

He said police protection was then provided to the procession. Later, police arrested eleven persons under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on complaint of Luhar.

Police personnel were deployed in the village, he added.

