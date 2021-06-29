Groom Carries His Bride on Shoulders as Floods Hit Village in Bihar's Kishanganj

A video of a groom carrying his bride on shoulders in knee-deep water is going viral in Bihar. The video is said to be from the Dighal Bank area of the Kishanganj district.

The groom was returning with his bride to his house but there was no bridge near the village to cross the Kankai river. So he carried the bride on his shoulders.

Interestingly, after the marriage function was over when the wedding procession was returning to the bride’s village, they had to resort to a boat ride because all connecting roads were submerged in floodwater.

Boats were arranged by the bride’s family to send off their daughter. But much before they could reach the groom’s house, the boat got stuck midway due to less water level. Stuck midway, the groom then carried the bride on his shoulders.

The viral video speaks volumes about how difficult life becomes in flood-hit regions.

