Groom, Father Booked for Flouting Covid-19 Norms During Pre-wedding Function in Maharashtra's Kalyan

Vithalwadi Police located in Maharashtra’s Kalyan city has registered a case against a groom and his father for allegedly violating Covid-19 protocols during a pre-wedding function held on Friday. The incident came to light on Sunday after a video went viral which showed two bulls were brought during the ceremony amidst loud music and people celebrating without wearing face masks.

Speaking on the same, K P Thorat, Senior Police Inspector told CNN-News18 that a case has been registered against the violators under Section 188 of the IPC, Section 51 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of the Epidemic Act.

“The video went viral, after which a case has been registered against the groom and his father” he said.

In the purported video, more than 35 people were seen celebrating the function without wearing face masks and no one maintained social distancing.

