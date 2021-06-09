Groom Kidnapped Before Marriage In Gaya, Three Arrested

A man and his friend who had gone shopping for marriage were kidnapped by a group of people in Manpur area of Gaya in Bihar on Monday evening.

Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Mayapur in the Fatehpur police station area of Gaya, had gone out on a bike with his friend Anjit Kumar for shopping before his marriage when they were kidnapped by half a dozen people in Manpur area.

The kidnappers first demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh to release Saurabh Kumar and later agreed for Rs 2.5 lakh. The kidnappers threatened to kill Saurabh if the ransom was not paid.

Sourabh’s marriage is scheduled to take place on June 27.

The Gaya police formed an SIT team consisting of Wazirganj DSP, technical branch cops, and officers from many local police stations to securely recover the groom and his friend.

During the operation, the police barricaded nearby areas and apprehended three kidnappers when they came to collect ransom on Pulsar motorcycles. Sourabh and his friend have been rescued but both have been severely beaten by the criminals.

Karu Singh, Roshan Paswan and Chandan Kumar are among the kidnappers who have been apprehended.

Karu Singh is a history sheeter with many kidnapping complaints pending against him in the police stations of Delha, Muffasil in Gaya and Madanpur in Aurangabad. The criminal records of other accused are being investigated and raids at various places are on to nab the remaining kidnappers.

The arrested offenders were found with two motorcycles, three cell phones, one country-made gun, and two live cartridges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here