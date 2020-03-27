Groom and Family Land in Police Custody for Defying Lockdown Order in Uttarakhand, Granted Bail

Dehradun: Sporting a new suit, with a garland of currency notes around his neck and face covered in mask, a young man travelled for about 325 km from Dehradun to reach Khatima to marry the woman he loved.

However, before he could fulfil his wish, police reached the bride’s home and picked up the groom, his father and other family members for defying lockdown orders that have been imposed across the country to check the spread of coronavirus.

What was supposed to be the most memorable evening of their lives turned into a nightmare for Faheem and his would-be wife.

With prohibitory orders imposed in Uttarakhand under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), not more than five persons can gather at one place. Also, unless authorised, no one is permitted to travel or roam round during the lockdown period.

Police said Faheem had gone to his bride’s place with four people where several others had already gathered for the occasion.

Moments before the ‘nikah’ (Islamic marriage ritual) was scheduled to take place, eight people, including Faheem, were taken into custody.

At the police station, Faheem was seen making frantic calls to his relatives. After spending the night in jail, he was finally granted bail on Friday morning.

“Eight people were booked under Section 188 (act of disobedience against an order) of the Indian Penal Code. They were let go after bail was granted,” Sanjay Pathak, Khatima Station in-charge, told News18.

Police said they had to act fast as they felt social gathering could prove fatal.

Seven people were reportedly quarantined at Islamnagar earlier this week after it was revealed they had come in touch with a coronavirus patient.

Faheem’s marriage procession was supposed to take place at Islamnagar that is being seen by the local administration as a ‘highly sensitive’ area.

