Groom Shot at 400m from Venue in Delhi, Returns With Bullet in Shoulder to Complete Wedding
The incident happened hardly 400 meters away from the wedding venue around 10 pm when the groom, Badal, was going to the wedding venue in Madangir area in a horse cart. During the celebratory dance, two men on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled the scene.
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old groom was shot by two motorbike-borne attackers during his wedding procession in south Delhi on Monday night.
The groom sustained bullet injuries on his shoulder and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was treated for three hours. After the preliminary treatment at the hospital, Badal returned and completed the wedding rituals, the Hindustan Times reported.
“Immediately he did not understand what had happened, but after he felt the pain and blood on his shoulder, he got off the carriage and informed his family about it. The bullet is stuck between the shoulder bones. Doctors will take a call on the surgery,” said Deputy commissioner of police (south) Vijay Kumar.
The reason behind the attack is unknown and police are investigating the matter. The motorcycle was found parked near the spot.
