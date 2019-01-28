Groom Treks for 6km in Heavy Snow in Uttarakhand to Reach His Wedding Ceremony

Fresh snowfall in the state of Uttarakhand threw a groom-to-be in an unusual adventure as he, along with his relatives, trekked for six kilometers at Makku Math in Rudraprayag in heavy snow to attend the wedding ceremony.According to a Hindustan Times report, around 80 people had embarked from Triyuginarayan village of the district to attend the wedding ceremony of Rajnish Kurmachali. However, their plans were stalled, as heavy snow in the area led to the shutdown of the roads.The family then decided to send only those people who were needed for the rituals such as the groom’s maternal uncle, sisters along with some elderly people.What followed was a unique spectacle of the decked up family undertaking a marriage procession through thickets of snow, and children playing along their way to the destination.“We had seen a wedding procession like this in 2002 and now this was the next one. People will talk about this procession and the wedding for years as in both the weddings the groom was an army jawan,” said Ashish Gairola, the groom’s brother told HT.The brother also revealed that for the past seven days, their village had not received power supply, causing great inconvenience to the people.He added that the conditions were so extreme, that people have been charging their phone batteries through their cars.Mangesh Ghildilyal, district magistrate of Rudraprayag hailed the family’s decision to walk through as a sensible one as “there are high chances of accidents as cars can skid”, said the report.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.