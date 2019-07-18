Take the pledge to vote

Groping Case Against Kevin Spacey Dropped Due to Accused Not Testifying

Jul 18, 2019 07:37 PM IST
Kevin Spacey's criminal sexual assault case has been dropped. The actor originally pledged not guilty to criminal charges of indecent assault and battery in connection with an allegation he groped a young man in a bar in July 2016. But now the case will not be going to court after District Attorney Michael O'Keefe dismissed the charges. O'Keefe said he was dropping the case due to the "unavailability of the complaining witness." The dropping of the case comes just over a week after Spacey's accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination during a pre-trial hearing earlier this month. After handing in a phone for evidence the accuser withdrew when Spacey's team asked to inspect it.

