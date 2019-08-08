Groundwork for Decisions on J&K Began During Tenure of Previous Govt, Says Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented the armed forces for not allowing the situation to slide in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decisions on Kashmir. He said that he was praying that no country has a neighbour like Pakistan.
File photo of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday suggested that the groundwork for revoking constitutional provisions according special status to Jammu and Kashmir was initiated during the previous government, and asserted that the armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any security challenges on the western front.
In an address at a think-tank, the defence minister also complimented the armed forces for not allowing the situation to slide in Jammu and Kashmir following India's decisions on Kashmir.
"We have biggest apprehension from our neighbour. You can change your friend but you do not have the option to choose your neighbour. I am praying that no country has a neighbour like the one we have," Singh said.
The defence minister said the decision taken by the government to nullify provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution and creating two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh has ended the "discrimination" faced by the people during the last 70 years.
Singh said the groundwork towards a permanent solution for the issue has been laid during the first term of the Narendra Modi government.
"The decision will have some effects," he added, saying that the neighbouring country is not happy and it will try to disturb peace.
"Our Armed Forces have accepted the security challenge and are fully prepared to meet any threats," he said.
