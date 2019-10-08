Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar Attends 87th IAF Day Parade, Thanks Soldiers for their Services

The cricket legend, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in 2010, was seen wearing an IAF uniform for the celebrations.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar Attends 87th IAF Day Parade, Thanks Soldiers for their Services
Sachin Tendulkar during 87th IAF Day Function at Hindon base. (Pic: Twitter/Sachin Tendulkar)

Hindon: Batting great Sachin Tendulkar, the first sportsperson to be made honourary Group Captain of the Indian Air Force, attended the 87th IAF Day function at Hindon air base on Tuesday.

The cricket legend, who was conferred with the Group Captain rank in 2010, was seen wearing an IAF uniform for the celebrations. Along with him, his wife Anjali, Chief of Army, Navy and Air Force were also present at the IAF Day parade.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar thanked the Indian soldiers for their services.

"Wishing everyone a happy Air Force day. I would like to thank all the soldiers for keeping India safe. After seeing your enthusiasm towards the Swasth - Swachh Bharat mission initiated by Prime Minister Modi, I hope that India remains healthy, clean and safe. Jai Hind," he tweeted in Hindi.

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria decorated the 51 Squadron and the 9 Squadron for their role in the air strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot in February. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and fighter pilots, who were a part of the Balakot operation, participated in the flypast.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram