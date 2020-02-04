Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Group of Men Raises 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Goli Maaro' Slogans near Jamia Milia Islamia

Some students showed video clips in which a few policemen could be seen walking along with the group of men while they were raising the objectionable slogans.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
Group of Men Raises 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Goli Maaro' Slogans near Jamia Milia Islamia
At the protest site near Jamia Milia Islamia on Tuesday. (News18)

New Delhi: A group of men carrying national flags gathered near the Jamia Millia Islamia here on Tuesday and raised "Jai Shri Ram" and "Goli Maro..." slogans.

Hafeez Azmi, a student protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the university, said, "The group came walking from the Sukhdev Vihar side and shouting slogans. They deliberately stopped at the barricade near gate no. 1, where the main protest is underway. They were there for more than 10 minutes, chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and shouting 'goli maro....' The police were standing right there."

Some students showed video clips in which a few policemen could be seen walking along with the group of men while they were raising the objectionable slogans.

A Twitter account by the name of the university wrote, "SOSJamia: Hindutva goons have entered @jamiamillia_campus and chanting "goli maaron ****** ko" right in front of @DelhiPolice".

It further said, "We urge people to gather at gate no. 7 in large numbers. Delhi Police's role till today has been suspicious in handling the situation at Jamia." It's not clear if the Twitter handle is run by the university or some group of students.

The police personnel present at the spot subsequently asked the group of men to disperse and took them towards Sukhdev Vihar, another student said.

