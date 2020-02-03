Group of Ministers Meet for First Time, Discuss Measures to Contain Coronavirus
The high-level GoM includes Union ministers Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Puri, S Jaishankar, G Kishan Reddy, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, and Mansukh Lal Mandaviya.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: A Group of Ministers (GoM) formed to review, monitor and evaluate the preparedness to contain the deadly coronavirus infection in the country held its first meeting on Monday.
The ministers were apprised of the three confirmed cases reported from Kerala and the preventive steps and measures taken for management of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said.
