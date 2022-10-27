Group of Rohingya Refugees in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar Alleges Attack by Some Men

A group of Rohingya refugees residing in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area on Wednesday alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents. In a purported video, a group of men were seen engaging in a verbal spat with some Rohingya refugees in the area.

The veracity of the video could not be independently verified and a response from the police is awaited. Speaking to PTI, one of the refugees, Hasina Begum, who is eight-month pregnant, claimed she was attacked by the men and that at least four women and a child from the refugee camp were also beaten up.

A response from the police is awaited. “The group of men attacked at least four women and one child in our refugee camp because they had an issue with the children of the refugees playing on the road which is just beside our tents. One of the women also suffered major injuries,” Begum alleged.

“The men, who work at the garage near our tents, hit and abuse us quite often. We only play on the road just beside our tent,” said eight-year-old Mohammad Yusuf, who was among those who were allegedly beaten up by the group. Yusuf further alleged that he was attacked with a stick and that he “suffered minor injuries” on his head.

Mizan Hussein, another Rohingya refugee who claims to be an eyewitness to the incident, alleged that the women refugees were attacked with sticks and belts on Wednesday morning. She further claimed that a team of policemen arrived at the spot in the afternoon and took the injured woman to a hospital. According to an estimate of the Ministry of Home Affairs, around 40,000 Rohingya migrants live in different parts of the country, including Delhi.

Read all the Latest India News here