Group on Mangalore Police Radar for Threatening Muslim Girls Against Removing Burqas, Taking Selfie

An unregistered organisation called the Muslim Defence Force has come under the scanner in Mangalore for allegedly threatening Muslim girls against taking selfies or being seen with boys without burqas. The group, which is mostly active on WhatsApp and Instagram, has also warned parents of Muslim girls of “action from the MDF”.

The Mangalore Police took note of the group’s activities after some Muslim organisations gave representations against the MDF. Mangalore Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said no FIR has been registered against the group, but the social media cell is monitoring the MDF closely.

“Few Muslim organisations have given us a representation about the Muslim Defence Force 24/7. This organisation has said few girls who walk with boys and take selfies removing burqa must be warned by their parents. ‘If not we will take an action’ and ‘we have to save our culture’ kind of messages are being circulated on WhatsApp and on Instagram. We are monitoring this very closely. No FIR has been registered so far,” said the commissioner.

Community leaders, too, have spoken out against the activities and threats of the group.

“Muslim girls who are pursuing education know how to behave. Their parents too have taught them the morality of how to behave. This kind of Taliban culture will not work in our country. India is a constitution-based country and not a country based on Sharia. If you want to stay in this country, then you will have to follow the law and order of the country,” said Muslim leader Rahim Uchil.

The Mangalore Police had previously registered an FIR against the Facebook page ‘Mangalore Muslims’, which was accused of sharing controversial content on social media on the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha. It had claimed that the murder was carried out in retaliation over derogatory content posted against the Prophet Muhammad in 2015. Investigation revealed that the Facebook page was being operated from abroad.

