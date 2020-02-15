Group Protests in Delhi Over Chennai Police's Lathicharge on anti-CAA Demonstrators; Many Detained
An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.
Members of Jamia Coordination Committee protest outside Tamil Nadu House against alleged police action against anti-CAA protesters in Chennai yesterday (PTI)
New Delhi: A group of people, including students of Jamia Millia Islamia, held a protest near the Tamil Nadu House here on Saturday over the alleged lathicharge by the Chennai police on anti-CAA demonstrators.
The small group of protesters, which also included a couple of young women, tried to march from the Bihar Bhawan towards the Tamil Nadu House, and raised anti-BJP and anti-RSS slogans in Tamil.
The protesters were detained midway as they tried to march towards the Tamil Nadu House in Chanakyapuri, police said.
Later, a few more people, including women, were also detained.
The call for the protest here was given by the Jamia Coordination Committee.
An anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest by Muslims turned violent in Chennai on Friday when the protesters clashed with police.
Four police personnel -- a woman joint commissioner, two women constables and a sub-inspector -- were injured in stone-pelting, the police said, even as reports emerged that some protesters were also hurt.
The protesters accused the police of resorting to lathicharge.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
- Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, S20 Ultra India Price Announced: Here Are All The Details
- Coronavirus Scare Has People Searching For Answers; Google Lists The Common Questions
- Bengaluru Open: Leander Paes Books Doubles Final Spot With Partner Matthew Abden, To Face Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost