Growing Intolerance, Communal Polarisation and Violence Will Damage Our Polity, Says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday said "unpleasant trends" of growing intolerance, communal polarisation, and incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups will damage our polity.

Remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 75th birth anniversary, he said these trends are repugnant to promotion of peace, national integration and communal harmony, which are cherished objectives enshrined in our Constitution.

“The country has been witnessing some disturbing trends over the past few years. These trends of growing intolerance, communal polarisation, growing incidents of violent crimes propelled by hatred of certain groups and mob violence can only damage our polity.”

"All of us need to reflect on how we can contribute to arresting these trends," he said.

"We must continue our journey on the path shown by Rajiv ji by imbibing these words of Rajiv ji," Singh said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.