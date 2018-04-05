English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GRSE Recruitment 2018: 11 Posts, Apply before 17th April 2018
GRSE Recruitment 2018 to recruit 11 vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager and Junior Manager has begun on the official website of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata - grse.nic.in
Image for representation.
GRSE Recruitment 2018 to recruit 11 vacancies for the post of Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager and Junior Manager has begun on the official website of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSE), Kolkata - grse.nic.in. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 17th April 2018.
GRSE Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Deputy General Manager - 9
Deputy Manager - 1
Junior Manager - 1
How to apply for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Deputy Manager and Junior Manager?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.grse.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ section
Step 3 – Fill the application form
Step 4 – Take a printout of auto-generated application form, sign at designated places and attach GRSE Copy of Application Fee Challan and other documents and send to Post Box No. 3076, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003
For more information, applicants are advised to visit official advertisement link:
http://grse.nic.in/job_file/EN%20OS-01-2018_Detailed_DGM,%20DM%20&%20JM_11%20Posts_FINAL%20REVISED%20for%20website.pdf
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy General Manager - The applicant must possess 4 years full-time degree in Engineering with 1st class or 60% marks in the discipline of Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Marine Engineering / Civil / Production / Naval Architecture.
Deputy Manager - The applicant must possess full-time Graduate degree with 2 years full-time MBA, PG Degree/ PG Diploma with 1st class or 60% marks in Mass Communication / Advertising / Journalism / Public Relations.
Junior Manager - The applicant must possess Master’s degree in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or Master’s degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level.
Pay Scale:
Deputy General Manager - Rs 80,000 to Rs 2,20,000
Deputy Manager - Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,60,000
Junior Manager - Rs 30,000 to Rs 1,20,000
Application Fee:
Unreserved and PBC Candidate Category - Rs 500
SC/ ST/ PWD/ Internal Candidates - NIL
Age Limit:
Deputy General Manager - 48 Years as on 1st March 2018
Deputy Manager - 35 Years as on 1st March 2018
Junior Manager - 32 Years as on 1st March 2018
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of Interview.
