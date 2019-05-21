Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

GSEB 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board Released Class 10 Results at gseb.org; Find Merit List

The Gujarat 10th Result 2019 or GSEB SSC Class 10 results released on the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board’s website at gseb.org.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
GSEB 10th Result 2019: Gujarat Board Released Class 10 Results at gseb.org; Find Merit List
(Image: News18.com)
Gujarat 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Gujarat 10th Result 2019, Gujarat Board Result 2019 was announced by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. The Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 was declared by the exam conducting authority Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board on its official website gseb.org. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, headquartered at Gandhinagar has hosted an active URL to allow online checking of the scores secured by candidates in the Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019.

The Gujarat 10th class board examination for the academic session 2018-2019 was held from March 7 to March 19. Nearly, 7.5 lakhs students appeared for the examination. Apart, from the official website of Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, the Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 , is also accessible at these two alternative result portals indiaresults.com, examresults.net




Steps to Check Gujarat 10th Result 2019 at the GSHEB’s Official Website

The Gujarat 10th Result 2019, GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019 can be checked from the GSHEB’s official website and here are the steps to download your scores-

Step 1: Visit the GSHEB official website gseb.org
Step 2: On the homepage, search for a tab saying 2019 Gujarat 10th Result and click it
Step 3: You will be redirected on a new window, here enter your roll number and date of birth
Step 4: To view your GSEB SSC Result 2019, GSEB 10th Result 2019, and click on submit button
Step 5: You can view and download your scorecard of GSEB 10th Result 2019. Take a print out for future reference.

For the previous year 2017- 2018, the Gujarat 10th Result for approximately 11,03,674 candidates was declared on May 28. The year saw a passing percentage of 67.50%.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
