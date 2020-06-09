GSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared: Gujarat Board Releases Class 10 SSC Scores at gseb.org; 60.64% Students Pass

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2020 Released | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students. The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.

A total of 10.83 lakh candidates appeared for the examination out of which 8.40 lakh (regular) and 2.25 lakh (repeaters). The total passing percentage for GSEB Class 10 Results 2020 is 60.64 per cent this year which is less than last year.

Girls have outperformed boys. Out of 4,49,844 students who have appeared in board exams, 66.02 per cent girls have cleared the exams and topped the charts while 56.53 boys per cent have cleared the board exams.

Surat has topped the list of districts with 94.66 per cent passing results for Gujarat Board Class 10 Examinations. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad and Rajkot had 64.69 per cent and 64.08 per cent passing results, respectively.

Around 1,671 students scored 90 per cent, with English Medium students coming out with flying colours. Here is a look at medium-wise passing percentage:

· English (86.75 per cent)

· Gujarati (57.54 per cent)

· Hindi (63.94 per cent)





GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check



Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.



Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.



Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.



Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box



Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

How to check result via SMS







If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent. Girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent. For the Gujarat Board, the primary function is to supervise, prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).