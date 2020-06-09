GSEB 10th Result 2020 Declared: Gujarat Board Releases Class 10 SSC Scores at gseb.org; Here's How to Check

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2020 Released | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students. The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org. The Gujarat Board students who had taken the SSC exams are advised to log in to the official website using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers in order to check the GSEB class 10 scores.

With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year.

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check



Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.



Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.



Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.



Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box



Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

How to check result via SMS







If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent. Girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent. For the Gujarat Board, the primary function is to supervise, prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC).