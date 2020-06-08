GSEB 10th Result 2020: Gujarat Board to Release Class 10 SSC Results Tomorrow at gseb.org; How to Check

Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2020 Tomorrow at 8am | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to announce the GSEB SSC Result 2020 for the class 10 students tomorrow (June 9, Tuesday) at 8 am. The Gujarat Board will release the GSEB 10th results on its official website at gseb.org. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gujarat board results were postponed as the process of evaluation was halted. Approximately, 11 lakh students, who had sat for the GSEB SSC exam, are now anxiously waiting for the results to be declared.

The GSEB class 10 students, who had taken the exams that were held from March 5 to March 17 are advised to keep their admit cards ready for a hassle-free result-checking process. The method of checking your result has been explained below.

Students can directly check their GSEB 10th result 2020 to be released by the Gujarat Board below:

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check







Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.



Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.



Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.



Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box



Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

How to check result via SMS







If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.

