GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon

GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students today (June 9). The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org . The 11 lakh students who had taken the Gujarat Board SSC exams can check their results online by logging in using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers.The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.