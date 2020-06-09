GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon

Jun 9, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.