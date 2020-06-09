 GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon - News18

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon

News18.com | June 9, 2020, 8:28 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

GSEB 10th Result 2020 Live Updates: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students today (June 9). The class 10 Gujarat Board results for SSC students declared by the GSEB on its official website at gseb.org. The 11 lakh students who had taken the Gujarat Board SSC exams can check their results online by logging in using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers.

The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.
Read More
Jun 9, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

Total Students Appeared for Exams | As many as 10.83 lakh students have appeared for the examinations this year. Of these, 8.40 lakh were regular students, while 2.25 lakh were those who repeated the examination this year.

Jun 9, 2020 8:20 am (IST)

Supplementary Exam Dates | Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic. 

Jun 9, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

Check Result at GSEB Official Website | With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The result can be checked on board's official website at gseb.org

Jun 9, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

GSEB 10th result 2020 or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) result mark sheets would have percentile scores/ranks of the students along with individual scores and grades for each subject. 

Jun 9, 2020 7:43 am (IST)

When Students Can Get Marksheet | The students can get marksheet, once schools get open after coronavirus-induced lockdown lifted. The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.

Jun 9, 2020 7:35 am (IST)

Details to be Announced Soon | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students. The pass percentage, toppers, topper marks and other details would be made available by the Board soon.

Jun 9, 2020 7:22 am (IST)

This year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Gujarat education department has decided to promote students from classes 1 to 9, and 11.

Jun 9, 2020 7:21 am (IST)

Last year, Surat had emerged as the best performing district with 80.06 passing percentage followed by Junagadh and Rajkot in the state.

Jun 9, 2020 7:20 am (IST)

Earlier, the Gujarat HSC Science result was declared on May 17, and a total of 71.34 per cent of students cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage had seen a decline this year. 

Jun 9, 2020 7:16 am (IST)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat. 

Jun 9, 2020 7:15 am (IST)

How to check result via SMS

If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Jun 9, 2020 7:12 am (IST)

Results Announced |  GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check

1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org
2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.
3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.
4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box
5. Download the hard copy for future reference 

Jun 9, 2020 7:08 am (IST)

A student should at least secure a D grade in each subject to clear the exams. If a student fails to do so and gets E in any subject, he/she can appear for the supplementary examinations. However, with the coronavirus crisis there has been no clarity over the dates for the latter.

Jun 9, 2020 7:03 am (IST)

Over 11 lakh students had appeared for the SSC exam, which concluded on March 17.

Jun 9, 2020 7:00 am (IST)

Check Result on Official Website | The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.

Jun 9, 2020 6:59 am (IST)

GSEB Results Annouced | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) declared the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students.

Jun 9, 2020 3:24 am (IST)

Here's How to Check Gujarat GSEB 10th Result 2020 via SMS

If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Jun 9, 2020 3:22 am (IST)

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check

Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.
Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box
Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference 

Jun 9, 2020 3:21 am (IST)

Keep Admit Cards Ready | The Gujarat Board students who had taken the SSC exams can check their results online by logging in using their admit card details like the roll and registration numbers.

Jun 9, 2020 3:19 am (IST)

Where to Check GSEB 10th Result 2020 Today | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GSEB SSC Result 2020 for the class 10 students on its official website at gseb.org.

Jun 9, 2020 3:18 am (IST)

GSEB 10th Result 2020 Today | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the GSEB SSC Result 2020 for the class 10 students today at 8am, which is now an hour away. 

GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon
(Image: News18.com)

GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check


Step 1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org.
Step 2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.
Step 3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.
Step 4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box
Step 5. Download the hard copy for future reference

How to check result via SMS

If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.

Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading