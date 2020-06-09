GSEB 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board Announces SSC Result at gesb.org; Toppers Details to be Out Soon

Event Highlights
The Gujarat Board, the primary function of which is to prepare academic programmes and organise examination for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), maintains that a student is required to score at least a D grade in each subject and overall in order to pass the SSC examination. If a student scores an E grade, he/she will have to appear for the supplementary exams.
Supplementary Exam Dates | Students who could not qualify the Gujarat Board class 10th exam will be given an opportunity to appear for its supplementary exam. The board will announce the dates of supplementary exam soon after the coronavirus situation normalises in Gujarat, one of the states worst-affected by the pandemic.
Check Result at GSEB Official Website | With the declaration of the GSEB 10th results, the Gujarat Board ended the anxious wait of approximately 11 lakh students, who had appeared for the SSC exams this year. The result can be checked on board's official website at gseb.org
When Students Can Get Marksheet | The students can get marksheet, once schools get open after coronavirus-induced lockdown lifted. The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.
Details to be Announced Soon | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the GSEB 10th result 2020 results or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) for Class 10 students. The pass percentage, toppers, topper marks and other details would be made available by the Board soon.
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (abbreviated as GSEB) is the governmental body, which is responsible for academic administration in the state of Gujarat and has its jurisdiction over the state’s secondary and higher secondary education. It was formed on the basis of ’The Gujarat Secondary Education Act 1972’. The board supervises, organises, controls, regulates and looks after the matters associated with school education in the state of Gujarat.
Results Announced | GSEB 10th Result 2020: How to Check
1. Log onto the official website at gseb.org
2. Look for the link which says GSEB SSC result.
3. Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your GSEB SSC Result 2020.
4. Your SSC result will open in a separate dialogue box
5. Download the hard copy for future reference
Check Result on Official Website | The Gujarat Board SSC results are now available at the GSEB's official website at gseb.org.
Where to Check GSEB 10th Result 2020 Today | The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will announce the GSEB SSC Result 2020 for the class 10 students on its official website at gseb.org.
(Image: News18.com)
How to check result via SMS
If the website is down or slow, students can check their results by sending an SMS in this format — SSC SEAT NUMBER — to 56263.
Last year, the pass percentage of SSC exam was 66.97 percent as girls outperformed boys with 72.64 percent. The pass percentage among boys was 62.83 percent.
