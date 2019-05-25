English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
GSEB 12th Result 2019: English Medium Students Outshine Gujarati Counterparts in Class 12 Board Exam
The pass percentage of Gujarat arts and commerce students is 4.3 per cent higher than last year. A total of over 2,60,500 students corresponding to 73.27 per cent passed the exam.
Ahmedabad: Over 73 per cent of around 3,55,560 students cleared the Class 12 general stream examinations conducted this year, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) announced here on Saturday.
The pass percentage of arts and commerce students is 4.3 per cent higher than last year. A total of over 2,60,500 students corresponding to 73.27 per cent passed the exam.
The students from English medium did better than their Gujarati counterparts with a whopping 83.96 per cent of them clearing the Board exams against 72.43 per cent of the latter.
Once again, girls outperformed the boys with a score of 79.27 per cent while only 67.94 per cent boys cleared the examinations.
The detailed results could be found on the official website of the secondary education board gseb.org.
The GSHSEB conducted the general stream 12th board examination from March 7 to March 23.
